Local Fire Departments rescue man and two dogs from Elk Creek

GIRARD — One man and two dogs were pulled to safety from Elk Creek on Wednesday night.

Several emergency crews responded to a water rescue in the 3400 block of North Creek Road in Girard.

According to reports from the scene, a man and his two dogs went out to an island when the water was calm.

However, the water started to move swiftly, preventing the man from getting back to shore safely.

Lake City Fire Department used ropes and an inflatable boat to bring everyone back on land.

No injuries were reported.

