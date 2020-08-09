Local fire fighters came head to Girard this weekend for training on a burning house

Local fire fighters came out to Girard this weekend for training.

In order to practice the real thing, fire fighters burned down a house on Tannery Road.

Here is more on what this training entails.

Despite the heat, over five local fire departments came out for training as they practiced putting out a house fire in Girard.

Erie Firefighters usually respond to a house fire, but this time it was just for training.

“There’s no real emergency here though however it is a real fire. It is real hot and real smoke so often times you can’t see. They try to replicate the conditions as best as possible for a real fire,” said Matthew Scowden, Fireman from East Mead 9R1.

Firefighters approached the house with two fire engines. The first engine put water on the fire.

The second unit then had to search for victims and complete any other task in order to help put out the fire.

“For this training we actually switch each time. Each group gets to do each one of those tasks,” said Kevin Smith, Fire and Hazmat Coordinator for Butler County Community College.

One fireman said that this training is important because the community needs more fire fighters.

Unfortunately in the state of Pennsylvania right now there is not a lot of fire fighters and our numbers are dwindling so it’s very important to get this training in and as much of it as we can cause even when we do everything perfect, its still a very dangerous job,” said Scowden.

Another fire fighter said that it usually takes up to six to eight months to find a house for training. When the property owner offered his house it was a big help.

“It’s very rare anymore to get an acquired structure and get the state to approve. It is very challenging these days. Sometimes it takes six to eight months to get a structure,” said Jeff Gadley, Fireman for Doubler Hose and Ladder Company.

The owner of the property said that he was glad that he was able to provide the structure for the training.

“This is a win win for me and the fire department because I get this torn down and it saves me a bunch of money and the fire department gets just invaluable training,” said Clay Brocious, Property Owner.

Now that training is complete, the property has been demolished and more local fire fighters are prepared to respond to fires.