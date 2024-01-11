Thousands of people are still without power here in Erie County Thursday night. That means thousands of people don’t have heat.

First responders have answered the call, opening up their halls as warming shelters.

Severe winds have caused a headache for thousands throughout Erie County over the past 48 hours.

“This was a pretty big storm, it took down a lot of dangerous lines. Our crews had to wait for Penelec in a lot of places where they had to come disconnect the power just for safety reasons,” said Dean Pepicello, Harborcreek Township supervisor.

With thousands without power, fire departments throughout the county are offering shelter to those in need of a warm place to stay.

“With the cold weather and especially a high elderly population, it’s important to have a nice warm place for people to be safe, charge their cell phone and use the facilities,” said Lt. Eric Huff, West Lake Fire Dept.

Others echoed the concern for the elderly, specifically those living in Harborcreek Township where some people had to be relocated to continue access to things like oxygen machines due to the outages.

Fairfield Hose Company opened up their social hall, which was recently refurbished into a club, having some 100 cots available at any given time.

“We were able to house a fair amount of families over the last 24 hours. We have a lot of elderly in our community, and a lot of those folks did come down, they got some food and got some warmth for as long as they could. No one ended up staying the night with us, but today, we had a couple other families come down,” said Fire Chief Jim Hawryliw, Fairfield Hose Co.

The urgency is amplified when you consider what temperatures drop to once the sun goes down.

“Yesterday, it was 47 degrees, and it was okay, but 12 hours later it was 33 degrees. The temperature drops so quickly in these houses so they need somewhere to go,” Hawryliw went on to say.

You can find a list of those warming shelters here.