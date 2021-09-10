Local firefighters climb grandstand bleachers to honor those lost in 9/11 at Crawford County Fair

At the Crawford County fairgrounds grandstand, local firefighters showed their respect to those lost on 9/11 by simulating the exhausting trek to the top of the twin towers.

This was the first annual Crawford County Memorial Stair Climb, to serve as a way to observe.

The goal: Make it up and down the grandstand stairs 17 times. That is over 2,200 steps, the same amount of steps firefighters took to reach the top of the World Trade Center.

“As a firefighter, you realize the steps they took and what they endured on 9/11, and it’s incredible,” said Lt. Jim Aldridge of the Meadville Fire Department. “We just want to have a piece of that today. We don’t even know if we will make it 17 laps around the bleachers today.”

He says those firefighters knew there was a chance they were not going to make it out alive.

“They knew going in,” Lt. Aldridge said. “They looked up at those buildings and they knew what they were getting into.”

Meadville firefighter and paramedic Evan Kardosh also took part in the climb. He said it’s important to remember they put their lives on the line.

“They were faced against something that they were never really able to accomplish,” Kardosh said. “They knew what they were getting into was facing certain death.”

Kardosh says well over 100 people showed up to the stair climb to honor all of the extraordinary heroes from that day.

“It’s important to remember the brave citizens,” he said. “The custodian that became a Triage Technician or the CEO that became an evacuation specialist. They were able to go and do extraordinary things.”

The money raised will go toward the National Fallen Firefighters Association.

Kardosh said the event was put together by several local fire departments, including Meadville Central Fire department and West Meadville 2 Volunteer Fire Department.

