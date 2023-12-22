In the wake of a recent fire that left one Lawrence Park family homeless days before Christmas, local firefighters are reminding the community of safety tips this holiday season.

Local fire officials are urging people to exercise caution using space heaters and other appliances.

Adding this time of year fire departments experience a higher call volume, as more people are using candles, LED lights, fireplaces, and space heaters.

The fire chief in Lawrence Park Township said cooking during the holidays can also lead to fires.

“Most people’s stoves, ovens, and kitchens probably see 10 times the traffic in the next one-month period than it’s going to see all year so again it’s not too surprising. Housing keeping around the stove areas, housekeeping around appliances, wood stoves, fireplaces, etcetera that’s an important thing in prevention,” said Joe Crotty, Lawrence Park fire chief.

Fire officials also remind residents to make sure their smoke detectors are working.