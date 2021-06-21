Local fireworks store claims demand in fireworks is causing the national shortage

The demand is high for fireworks stores like Phantom Fireworks of Erie.

This comes after national reports of fireworks shortages, but the manager Phantom Fireworks said that it’s the demand that is causing the issue.

Scott Weigle, Manager of Phantom Fireworks, said that he has ordered 35% more of fireworks this year than in prior years.

Weigle said that lately the high demand has not slowed down for businesses, but the main issue is getting the shipment of the fireworks from China.

“A lot of the problem is we can’t get the containers back to them fast enough. They’re only allowed to have certain amount of dangerous goods which is considered on the things. So that kind of helps along,” said Scott Weigle, Manager of Phantom Fireworks of Erie.

Weigle said that there are hundreds of customers a day purchasing fireworks at the Phantom Fireworks of Erie.

He said that regardless of the high demand, he is confident to supply fireworks to customers.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list