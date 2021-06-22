Local fireworks store weighs in on national shortage as 4th of July approaches

The demand is high for fireworks stores like Phantom Fireworks of Erie.

This comes after national reports of fireworks shortages.

The manager of Phantom Fireworks says it’s the demand that’s causing the issue. Scott Weigle says he ordered 35% more fireworks this year than in prior years.

Weigle says lately the high demand hasn’t slowed down for the business, but the main issue is getting the shipment of fireworks from China.

“A lot of the problem is that we can’t get the containers back to them fast enough. There’s a lot of these shipping containers that are only allowed to have a certain amount of dangerous goods, which is considered on the things, so that kind of helps it along,” said Scott Weigle, manager, Phantom Fireworks of Erie.

Weigle says there are hundreds of customers purchasing fireworks at their store everyday.

