As families prepare for Thanksgiving tomorrow, police and firefighters are reminding people how to stay safe when celebrating the holiday.

First responders want to warn drivers on the road traveling, as well as those who may be preparing their Thanksgiving dinners, to practice safe habits in order to enjoy the holiday.

Safety is a priority for first responders this Thanksgiving season. A large part of making sure people are safe is for local police to be on the lookout for people on the roads who shouldn’t be out there.

“Currently, we have officers out doing aggressive driving details, making sure people are safe on the road. We also have DUI patrols out tonight,” said Ryan Presnar, corporal, Millcreek Police Department

Presnar said with all of the services available to people, there’s no excuse for drinking and driving.

“The DUI patrols are looking for people who have had too much to drink, who are swerving in and out of lanes, who might be causing safety issues on the road. We don’t want them hurting themselves or anyone else on the roads driving,” Presnar explained.

“One of the biggest things we see is cooking fires. Always have a plan, we like when turkeys are cooked outdoors,” said Alexander Purchase, West Ridge firefighter.

If you happen to have a cooking fire, Purchase said it’s important to know what to do. He said never to pour water on a grease fire, cover it up, or turn the heat off.

The amount of calls is something both police and fire departments said they see increase during a major holiday for several reasons.

“When people are home for the holidays, often there’s some arguing going on. We see an uptick in call volumes as well as some stuff around the malls, different shopping centers,” Presnar said.

“There’s always an ebb and a flow with calls. With holidays, we do see a typical uptick because there is more people on the road, more people in the area and usually call volume goes up per people in a certain area,” Purchase went on to say.

Police are warning about scams with Black Friday approaching. It’s that time of the year where imposters will look to take advantage of eager shoppers, so be on the lookout.