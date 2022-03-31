A study has shown that Pennsylvania is the least gym-obsessed state.

Individuals of USARX made it their goal to determine where Americans are the most gym-obsessed. Their studies found that Pennsylvanians go to the gym the least.

Only 2% of Pennsylvanians claim to go to the gym up to seven times a week, which is the lowest percentage of any state, and 8.2% less than the national average.

A local fitness expert considered this to be due to lifestyle and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Going to the gym might be something our state has kind of moved into a new generation of membership for fitness rather than actually going somewhere. Right now, they may actually be working out on their own. With the summer rolling around, preparing to workout outside,” said Matt Pribonic, Vice President of iRock Fitness and FitnessU.

Pribonic said gyms may be falling by the wayside, but he thinks the states that get smarter faster will see decreases in gym subscriptions and increases in nutrition, online and in-home training subscriptions.