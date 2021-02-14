Local floral shop discusses business on Valentine’s Day

What can go better with chocolate than flowers on Valentine’s Day.

Larese Floral Design Shop has been in business since 1999 and provides premium flower arrangements.

Larese’s mission is to provide floral arrangements and gift baskets to help strengthen relationships and to give love and to celebrate life’s special moments such as Valentine’s Day.

To make Valentine’s Day extra special, you can choose for the shop to make and arrange your own flower bouquet.

You can also add a card or a stuffed animal with the arrangements.

“We always team up with Stefanelli’s and chocolate covered strawberries and a few in house specials. We’ve had the same ones every four or five years and the month of June. It’s always been a great thing,” said Carl Larese, Owner of Larese Floral Design.

Larese Floral Design has been busy for four days leading up to this special day.