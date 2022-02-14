Local florist sees increase in business on Valentine’s Day making over 150 deliveries

Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for local florists.

We reached out to one local florists making more than 150 deliveries on Valentine’s Day.

We also spoke with those who are buying and receiving flowers on this day.

One local florist said that despite an overwhelming number of deliveries today, he is happy to see business return to what it was like before the pandemic.

Hundreds of Erie residents are supporting local florists in 2022, including Larese Floral Design.

The owner of Larese Floral Design said that they started delivering hundreds of flowers on Friday and have been busy all weekend long.

“Right now we have seven sets of two people going out. All day long today they started at eight o’clock this morning and are probably going to go until eight o’clock tonight,” said Carl Larese, Owner of Larese Floral Design.

Larese said that business is up from 2021 and this winter holiday season was a good indication of how busy Valentine’s Day 2022 might be.

One delivery driver said that they will complete more than 180 flower deliveries while making the trip to many offices all day long.

One customer said in addition to buying flowers for his valentine, he thinks it is important to support local businesses.

“Absolutely I try to get flowers every week if I can,” said Gary Grec, Buying Flowers on Valentine’s Day.

One woman who received flowers at work said that she was having a rough day and was very surprised by the romantic gesture.

“We both work today. We’re not going to be able to see each other until at least tomorrow morning, so this was a very nice and welcoming surprise,” said Kat Rankins, Receiving Flowers on Valentine’s Day.

The owner of Larese said that while they were prepared for today, they are looking to hire more delivery drivers to meet the increase in demand.