One local florist has showed support and unity for the people of Ukraine.

Allburn Florist on West 8th Street is selling yellow and blue bows.

On Friday, March 25, 2022, they donated $1,000 through Holy Trinity Church. This would go towards helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Starting Saturday, March 26, 2022, 100% of the money made from the bows will go to Ukraine.

“We watch the news and you just feel for the people of Ukraine and it’s just a difficult situation and they are so resolute and strong in their conviction,” said Chris Ehrman, General Manager at Allburn Florist.

The general manager said they’ve sold around 600 bows so far.