Local florists prepare for Valentine’s Day and show importance of shopping local

Valentine’s Day is coming up and it’s important to remember to shop local.

Florists in the area are preparing gifts and arrangements for the holiday. Gary Maas and Kathy Stahon are just a couple of local florists that are busy with their shops. Both owners say business around this time of year is good, but could be better. The internet is impacting local businesses especially when it comes to shopping.

“It’s not the same it was and probably never will be. I think retail is taking a big hit from the Internet. That’s why we’re encouraging people to buy local.” Maas said.

