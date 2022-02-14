Local florists say Valentine’s Day is their Super Bowl

It’s Valentine’s Day and local florists and delivery drivers are saying this is their Super Bowl.

Hundreds of Erie residents are supporting local florists this year, including Larese Floral Design.

The owner of the shop said that they started delivering hundreds of flowers on Friday February 11th and have been busy all weekend long.

The owner said that on Valentine’s Day morning he left the shop with more than 20 deliveries.

There are also more than 160 flower orders that still need to be delivered.

“This and Mother’s Day are like the two best, and I just do this on holidays to help my buddy out that has the flower shop because people smile and they’re all excited to see you when you have flowers in your hand. So it’s two really great days of the year for me,” said Bob Martin, Delivering Flowers.

