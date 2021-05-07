Local florists see decent flower supply ahead of Mother’s Day

While some florists are experiencing a shortage of flowers ahead of Mother’s Day, others say they have plenty in stock,

Laura Eaton, owner of Floral Gallary in downtown Erie has all the flowers needed to make the perfect Mother’s Day arrangement.

Eaton says it’s important for people to know while they have an abundance of options, prices are higher this year. Despite a price increase, she says they have something to fit every budget.

“Help mom out. Moms love flowers. What can brighten a day more than a bouquet of flowers?” Eaton said.

Pick up and delivery will be available Saturday and Sunday.