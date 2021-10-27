Local food pantry sees increase in need as holidays approach

Area food pantries are busy places these days with the need growing and the holidays approaching.

The Salvation Army on Liberty Street wrapped up its last food pantry of the month. Over 60 people showed up to get a box full of groceries.

Workers say there are several reasons why they are seeing the increase.

“I just think there’s all kinds of changes going on, there’s still the impact of covid happening, a lot of people are still staying home because they don’t necessarily have a place for their kids to be cared for,” said Bernie Myers, Salvation Army.

Myers says they are also getting ready for the Red Kettle fundraiser, which is their biggest money maker of the year.

