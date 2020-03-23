Local food supplier hard at work providing for grocers

Essential businesses are still hard at work looking to help provide for the community.

One of those local businesses is Stanganelli’s Italian Foods.

An owner explained that the pandemic has caused a shift in business from them.

Instead of providing to different schools, they are now providing more bread pepperoni balls and other favorites to local grocers along with QVC.

“Every single time that we go into the shop, we wash our hands. Every single time that we are working with cardboard and then go into food, we wash our hands. Every time that we go from a beef product to a pork product, we wash our hands. Every time that we go from a beef product to a dough product, we wash our hands. So we are very use to it,” said Tom Spagel, Owner of Stanganelli’s.

Spagel explained that if an employee has fears and is uncomfortable about coming into work, they are permitted to take time off.