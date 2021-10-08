Local forestry expert weighs in on status of changing fall leaves

Fall is here and trees across Erie County and Northwest Pennsylvania are starting to turn.

Some are starting to notice the changing colors of the trees, so we reached out to a local forestry expert to learn more about the timing of these changes.

She says, about a week ago, people might have noticed the trees turning yellow. Now, we are seeing other colors develop, the leaves turning: red, orange, crimson, and gold.

“Unlike in some states where they just have a few tree species, here in Pennsylvania we have more than 130 different native tree species, so they all change color a little bit at different times,” said Cecile Stelter, Forest District Manager at DCNR Bureau of Forestry.

Members of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources encourage members of the community to go for walks in their neighborhoods to experience the leaves changing color first hand.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists