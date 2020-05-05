Local frontline COVID-19 workers shown support during ‘Heroes Over America’

It was a sky high show of support for the frontline COVID-19 workers here in Erie.

Two giant C-130 Air Force planes flew over UPMC Hamot as a show of appreciation to the staff for their efforts.

The planes are part of the Air Force Reserves 910th Airlift Wing.

The Hercules Aircraft’s were part of a day-long salute called “Heroes Over America,” a thank you in the sky that was really felt on the ground.

“It was just fabulous. You could feel, I saw some people actually had some tears in their eyes. It was really just moving for the staff, we so so appreciated it,” said Marci Bradley, UPMC Clinical Nursing Director.

Other flyovers took place at a number of hospitals in Cleveland, Akron and Canton before returning to their home base in Youngstown.