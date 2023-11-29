Burton Quinn-Scott Funeral Home is looking for donations for its 7th annual Stockings for Soldiers campaign.

The funeral home is taking part in the national initiative to support veterans during the holiday season. These stockings filled with donated items will be delivered to local nursing homes for vets.

“Not everybody has family around and our veterans sacrificed a lot for our freedoms, and we just want to show them how much we appreciate them,” said Karen Burton-Horstman, VP, Burton Funeral Homes.

The funeral home hopes to get stockings to 530 veterans but currently has only 100 stuffed stockings. Donations can be dropped off at any of their locations.

A list of items vets love, like peppermint patties, can be found on the Burton Quinn-Scott website.