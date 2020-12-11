Local funeral homes seeing spike in services due to deaths from COVID-19

The recent spike in COVID-19 deaths has also put a strain on local funeral homes.

Austin Brugger with Brugger Funeral Homes says when the pandemic started, the number of funeral requests was low.

However, in the past month, they have gotten five times as many requests. He says arrangements are now done over the phone or computer.

Many normal practices have been changed, including limiting private gatherings to only 10 people.

“The normal things that we would do to kind of plan for a funeral or any kind of private services even are often put off for a number of days just because those families are put under quarantine because they had contact with the person that died.” Brugger said.

Brugger says most of the deaths are coming from long-term care facilities or nursing homes.