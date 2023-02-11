A furniture store presented a check to a local non-profit organization.

John V. Schultz, located in Millcreek, presented a $2,000 check to the Highmark Caring Place. The mattress store has been raising money for this occasion since the beginning of last December.

Ashley Home Store, along with John V. Schultz had Chinese auctions that were available to customers and staff wore shirts every Saturday from the Caring Place to raise awareness during their shifts.

The Highmark Caring Place provides grief support groups for children and families after the death of someone.

The general manger said this presentation goes to a great cause and Highmark matches their amount, which would make the donation $4,000.

“The children are our future. So, we want to support them so that they come out to be strong and successful people of the community,” said Janice Luoma, General Manager of John V. Schultz.

“Everything at Highmark caring place is completely free so all of our programming is free. When families come through our program, they do not have to use insurance or any cost. So, when organizations like john v. Schultz participates in something like this and donates to use it continues to allow us to do our mission at no cost,” saidKristie Nosich, Manager at the Highmark Caring Place.

John V. Schultz has supported the Highmark Caring Place annually for many years.