A new event that is expected to bring a different demographic to the downtown area is underway at Gannon University.

This two day event is a competition like no other. It’s the Battle of Lake Erie, esports style.

Velocity Network and Northwest Tri-County Intermediate unit 5 is hosting their first ever Flagship City esports invitation and competition.

“We invited high school students throughout the region to sign up and register to play in rocket league and super smash brothers,” said Matt Wiertel, director of sales & business development for Velocity Network.

Wiertel explained that the competition much more than a video game, it’s an entire production.

“We have announcers, we have casters, we have videographers putting together scripts and scores,” he said. “You can go to broadcasting school, you can go to journalism school, you can go to music school, you can be an engineer and really support the esports community in a way you typically just think its somebody behind the controller but its so much more than that.”

“If you’re watching the Super Bowl there’s a dude back there pressing buttons and making the overlays, transition just like there are in esports,” said James “Flambo” Philiossaint, a professional gamer.

James and Curtis are professionals who have come to the event to coach high schoolers.

“I was a competitor in fighting games and I was asked to go on stage and do commentary one time. I liked it. People liked it, so I just kept doing it for free for fun and after a while it became work,” said Curtis “Zip Master Flex” Jones, a fellow professional gamer.

After tearing his ACL from soccer, one Mercyhurst Prep student got into esports as another competitive outlet.

“That is really one motivator that helped me come here and I’m not happy that I tore it, but I’m happy that this is something that came out of it,” said Theo Kurzweg, sophomore at Mercyhurst Prep.

Kurzweg is competing in Rocket League and is excited to show his skills in the community against other high schoolers.

“On youtube I’ve always liked watching competitive gaming whether its rocket league or something else so I’ve always been in the scene,” he said. “I’ve been thinking about doing something and it’s nice that it came to erie so I don’t have to travel like two hours away.”

“Comparison is the thief of joy. When it comes to being a competitor really the competition is with yourself and you’re trying to better yourself and not be better than the other person,” Philiossaint went on to say.

Sunday, gamers will have the opportunity to claim the official top gamer title and win plenty of cash prizes.