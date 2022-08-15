A local garbage collection company is calling it quits, leaving customers scrambling for a replacement.

On Monday, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are now closed.

Here is more from Union City, one of those municipalities impacted by this decision.

Raccoon Refuse has been the subject of repeated complaints from customers in Erie and Crawford counties. Now they are apparently going out of business.

Just last week, the company’s transfer station in Spartansburg had huge piles of trash. The state DEP told us they would investigate.

Monday, Aug. 15, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are closed.

Union City Borough officials told us that they are trying to secure an emergency contract for garbage pickup.

“We received an email this morning from Raccoon Refuse stating that effective today they were going to be closed and that we no longer have garbage collection services. So we have contacted other collection companies and right now we’re trying to get an emergency agreement in place for garbage collection. And we have approximately 1,100 to 1,200 customers for garbage collection, ” said Cindy Wells, Borough Manager of Union City.

Attempts to reach Raccoon Refuge have not been successful.

Thousands of people throughout Erie County, Crawford County, and parts of Warren County are being affected.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

We will see how other communities respond to this latest news.