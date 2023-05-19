One local organization is looking to “dig up” a nice profit.

The Presque Isle Garden Club is holding its 36th annual Plant Sale. Every year, members dig up flowers to be sold at the event.

Barner’s Farm Market also donates flowers too. Proceeds go toward all of their community projects.

This includes their Blue Star Garden on Zimmerly Road.

“Everyone has spring fever. We’re all itching to plant, everyone gets excited seeing all the flowers blooming. It’s just a great time of the year to see everything come out of the ground, it’s like everyone loves spring time,” said Sue Scholz of the Presque Isle Garden Club.

The event continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Asbury Methodist Church.