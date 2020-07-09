Local girl looking to raise awareness on current issues through poetry

One local girl is using poetry in order to help explain current issues to kids.

In light of the Black Lives Matters movement, 11-year-old Genelia King wrote the poem “Enough is Enough”.

This poem looks to take a deeper look at the history of what’s happened in this country. King saying one of the reasons she did this is to help other kids realize that they can make a difference.

“We are still kids. There is still a lot of time left to make a change and there is still a lot of time in store. Like, who knows what can happen in the future and its best to be prepared and raise awareness at an early age for it.” King said.