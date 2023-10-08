Young female athletes who enjoy hockey in the Erie region got the chance to take to the ice and learn how to play for free Sunday.

It’s a part of the Erie Sports Commission’s Play for Free Day as they partner with the Erie Youth Hockey Association.

The Flo Fabrizio Ice Center welcomed in over a dozen young women to the rink along with students from Mercyhurst’s women’s hockey team who offered to help teach them.

“One of the toughest things with hockey is it’s not like a traditional sport. You’ve gotta learn a whole new skillset and that’s skating. It’s the number one priority. For a lot of families, it’s hard for them to get into hockey because the equipment is a little more expensive. So these try hockey for free days are great because we have all of the equipment that we provide for them so they can get dressed to toe like a normal hockey player,” said Alex Luddy, ADN director for Erie Youth Hockey.

The next skate for free day is November, 11 at Erie Insurance Arena coinciding with the Erie Youth Hockey Association’s Little Penguins Learn to Play program.