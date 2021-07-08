Local grocer sentenced for welfare fraud

A grocer with stores in Erie and Pittsburgh will be shutting down after being sentenced to more than two years in jail for welfare fraud.

Erie resident Sin Y. Sit pled guilty to federal food stamp fraud that prosecutors say took place between 2014 and 2017 in his McKeesport store.

The Mei A. Asian Grocery, an Erie store in the 1000 block of State Street has been taken as part of the government’s efforts to get some $350,000 in restitution from the business.

Sit will begin serving his 27-month sentence later this summer and is closing both stores as part of the deal with the government.

