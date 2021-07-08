Local group gathers to clean up beaches at Presque Isle State Park

One group is dedicating time to cleaning up Presque Isle State Park.

Jeff McCullor, one of the co-founders of Erie Ale Works, says some customers gathered together to tackle the trash at the park, including cleaning up beaches at Presque Isle before Memorial Day weekend.

He says the crew filled up an entire pickup truck with trash. The same group got together again to clean up after the July 4th weekend, finding items like tires, construction debris, plastic bottles and plastic straws.

“It’s as if people just went there, had their picnic, and just left everything and then took off. So, I wish people would not do that and just go to the park and enjoy it. We’re happy to help step in and do our part.” McCullor said.

The plan for the group is to get together next month to clean the beaches again. They meet at the rotary pavilion past Beach #6.

