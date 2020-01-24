Local group in Washington D.C. for 2020 March for Life rally

The nation’s capitol is filled with activists today as they gather for the annual March for Life.

Around 100 people boarded a bus from Erie last night as part of the People for Life group.

The group has been taking part in the marches for 47 years, since 1974.

The one mile trek ends outside of the U.S. Supreme Court. Several college, high school, and middle school students from Erie made the trip.

“A lot of us consider this the most important issue facing our country. Until things are changed, I think there are a lot of people who think this is a priority. It can’t be forgotten about,” said Tim Broderick, Executive Director, People for Life.

March for Life is the largest annual pro-life gathering in the world. This year, for the first time a sitting president will be taking part in the rally as President Trump plans to be there in person to speak.