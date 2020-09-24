Local group looks to combat crime in Erie

A local group wants to combat crime in Erie. A group dedicated to reducing crime in Erie is increasing its efforts.

UnifiedErie has worked to prevent violence through holistic long term prevention planning, targeted enforcement efforts and re-entry efforts by providing services.

From 2017 to 2019, Erie County saw a decline in violent crimes. But, this year that has not been the case.

The group is increasing outreach programs and a new woman is stepping in as the Erie County re-entry services and support alliance program manager.

Currently, UnifiedErie is working on a week long youth impact celebration virtual event to celebrate those working to transform the lives of our young people. It is set for the first week in November.