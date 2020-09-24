Local group looks to combat crime in Erie

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A local group wants to combat crime in Erie. A group dedicated to reducing crime in Erie is increasing its efforts.

UnifiedErie has worked to prevent violence through holistic long term prevention planning, targeted enforcement efforts and re-entry efforts by providing services.

From 2017 to 2019, Erie County saw a decline in violent crimes. But, this year that has not been the case.

The group is increasing outreach programs and a new woman is stepping in as the Erie County re-entry services and support alliance program manager. 

Currently, UnifiedErie is working on a week long youth impact celebration virtual event to celebrate those working to transform the lives of our young people. It is set for the first week in November.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar