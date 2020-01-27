Local group looks to give 1,000 communication devices to children who are non-verbal or have communication disorders

One local group is looking to give children a voice.

Variety— the children’s charity— announced that they are looking to give out 1,000 communication devices to eligible children through the My Voice Program, which helps children who are either non-verbal or have a communication disorder.

After making the announcement, the organization presented the devices to 20 local children.

For more information on how to see if your family qualifies for the device, you can visit https://www.varietypittsburgh.org/.