(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Three organizations in Erie County are benefitting from newly announced funding awards for building digital skills.

The funding has been disbursed through the commonwealth’s Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) and was announced by Secretary Jennifer Berrier. The funds will be used to help workers develop basic digital skills they need to apply for jobs and for success in new careers, a news release said.

“Technology used in the workplace will always evolve, so our workforce development strategies must also evolve to secure Pennsylvania’s competitive edge in the global economy,” Berrier said. “These grants empower local organizations to build skillsets within their labor force that employers expect workers to possess. When worker skillsets match employer demands, Pennsylvania’s communities and its overall economy grow stronger.”

State Sen. Dan Laughlin of Erie commended the funding.

“Digital skills are becoming integral to many jobs, and digital literacy is critical to effectively navigating both the job search process and the workplace,” Laughlin said. “These grants support our ongoing efforts to improve job training options and prepare those within our communities for 21st Century employment opportunities.”

According to the news release, it’s the second round of “digital-literacy funding” that builds on $1.3 million awarded in April 2021.

The news release described how each local organization will benefit from the funds:

The Greater Erie Community Action committee will receive $45,000 to support workers with education on digital fundamentals, including lessons for typing, Excel, PowerPoint, email, video conferencing, PDF creation and editing, document organization, scanning and printing documents, safe Internet use, seeking and filling out online applications, resume and cover letter creation and attachment to applications.

Corry Higher Education Council will receive $44,495, to provide digital fluency training to the community by leveraging an infrastructure project designed to transform the area with fiber-optic connectivity for homes, businesses and the school district through awarded grants and tax credit donations from regional businesses.

U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Erie field office will receive $45,000 to provide linguistically and culturally competent digital-literacy instruction for a minimum of 120 refugees who have been in the U.S. for fewer than 5 years. The program will include formal instruction and open lab time, with four curriculum units of specific benefit to newly arrived refugees.

A total of about $900,000 was disbursed to organizations statewide.