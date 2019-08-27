Local groups urge Governor Wolf to consider stand-alone Community College in Erie

Different local groups are urging Governor Tom Wolf to consider granting Erie County a stand-alone Community College.

The latest push for this comes after the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College and Erie County ended their partnership talks.

25 different members of the Erie County African American Clergy, African American Community leaders, and the Erie County NAACP came together to write a letter to the Governor explaining why this is such a need for the community.

“We believe that our youth, our children, as well as our workers—who want to be re-trained or want to upgrade their skills—we believe that both of these sources deserve opportunity for low cost community education, such as what a Community College would provide,” said Gary Horton, President, Erie County NAACP.

Just over two years ago, Erie County submitted an application to the State’s Board of Education for a stand-alone Community College.