Local gym holds power lifting coaching certification courses

Some fitness fanatics are working towards becoming USA power lifting coaches.

At a gym in downtown Erie, people are participating in a two day course to become USA power lifting coaches.

At 212 Degrees of Fitness, a top level coach instructed a small group of students about weight lifting technique and effective coaching.

Social distancing and masks were required to attend this course.

The owner of the gym said that it’s been difficult to schedule these certification courses during the pandemic.

“Really learning the Olympic lifts. It’s good that finally we are able to bring it back,” said Jeff Gibbens, Coach for 212 Degrees of Fitness.

