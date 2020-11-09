Local gym holds USA powerlifting certification courses for potential coaches

Some fitness fanatics are working towards becoming USA powerlifting coaches.

In a gym in downtown Erie, people are participating in a two-day course to become USA powerlifting coaches.

At 212 Degrees of Fitness, a top level coach instructed a small group of students about weightlifting and effective coaching techniques.

Social distancing and masks were required to attend this course. The owner of the gym says it’s been difficult to schedule these certification courses during the pandemic.

“Really, learning the Olympic lifts it is so technical. Needing the in person instruction is key to having these, so it’s good that we’re finally able to bring it back,” said Jeff Gibbens, coach, 212 Degrees of Fitness.

For more information about these certification courses and powerlifting competitions you can visit their Facebook page.