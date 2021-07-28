Local gymnasts and coaches react to Simone Biles’ withdrawal from Olympic competition

In light of the news of Simone Biles’ deciding to not defend her Olympic title, YourErie.com reached out to local gymnastics centers to see how they felt about her decision.

Numerous responses came in on Tuesday and Wednesday from gymnasts and coaches in Erie.

Mary Hawley, head coach at Lakettes Gymnastics Academy: “Simone is the greatest gymnast with the greatest air awareness of all time. Even the greatest is human and only a gymnast understands what it is like to have a mental block or breakdown. She made a decision to pull out over fear of losing her “air sense” and understand it could cause injury. Looking back to qualifications, it appeared to social media posts that she didn’t care when, in fact, she said in interviews she feels like she has the weight of the world on her. The signs were there when she single-twisted her dismount on beam with extra steps and landed out of bounds on her vault and running steps on her floor passes. She was losing her “air sense” and knows her gymnastics so well she needed to step back. When competing back-to-back she has no time to break down her events in training, which can cause this to happen at any level of the sport. I applaud her for knowing her gymnastics, and I hope she can train and figure it out for the event finals.”

Bekah Kowalczyk, gymnast at Lakettes and Lakers Gymnastics Academy: “I am super proud of how the USA gymnastics women’s Olympic team was able to adapt to the situation of Simone withdrawing and still win the USA a silver medal. I think that if Simone would have noticed earlier in the day that she was mentally not safe to compete, the team may have been able to be more prepared and the coaches would have been able to focus on the team as a whole and not just helping Simone with her mental block. That being said, dealing with feeling lost in the middle of a skill or getting a mental block is one of the hardest things to deal with in gymnastics, because, physically, you know you can do the skill, but mentally your brain tells you that you can’t. Simone is such a strong and smart gymnast that she made the right decision to withdraw from the Olympics so that she can fix the mental block and come back and compete safely and amazingly.”

Olivia Jarmolowicz, former gymnast at Lakettes and Lakers Gymnastics Academy: “When I heard that Simone was not going to be competing in team finals, I was totally surprised. I saw that she did not do her best in the qualifying rounds and heard her talk about how much pressure she had on her. I cannot even imagine what that must’ve felt like. I expected her to bounce back for team finals after struggling through qualifying rounds on Day 1. That was not the case, and I understand that. As a previous gymnast, I have realized that your mental health is equally as important as your physical health. If your head is not in the right state, you will start to make mistakes, and that can lead to further consequences. In my opinion, she did the right thing by having someone take her place in the last three events. If she had continued, she probably would have cost the team a medal with her mistakes. Simone thought about the team and how she was affecting them, and she made a decision that some may disagree with. But she obviously thought it was what is best for herself and the US women’s gymnastics team.”

Douglas Pershun, head coach for Team Lightning gymnastics: “While it was a shock Simone withdrew, Simone was showing early signs that she was struggling in these Olympic Games. She is so far beyond reach in difficulty and accuracy that she’s really competing at a higher level than even the nearest Olympic Gymnast. Her difficulty is off-the-charts crazy, even by our standards. With that said, she’s 24 years old! The eyes of the world are on her. She’s fielding questions day-in and day-out from reporters, TV crews. Add to that endorsements, TV commercials, and she’s a rock star. While she’s got all the training in the world at being a gymnast, you just can’t prepare someone for everything else that comes with that fame. She wasn’t considered a ‘hopeful’ for the Olympics. She wasn’t presented as an aspiring athlete with a potential chance for a Gold Medal. She was dubbed “GOAT” — Greatest of all Time! She was expected to win, and the Vegas money wasn’t on if she’d win, but by how much? That kind of pressure is incredible for a young person to absorb and shake off. It’s unfortunate for Team USA, USA Gymnastics, the gymnastics industry as a whole, and the viewership. She’s incredible to watch, like some ninja super hero. However, too much was put on her lap to deal with, even as a returning veteran to the Olympics.”

Tori Spearman, gymnast at Lakettes and Laker Gymnastics Academy: “The bigger your name is and the better you are at what you do the bigger your reputation is and the more you want to uphold it. With a name as big as Simone biles (The G.O.A.T.) the pressure that she’s putting on herself must be greater than I can imagine . Not only does an athlete have to take care of their physical health but they also have to take care of their mental health. We don’t know too much yet but what I do know is in a sport as demanding as Gymnastics especially since we don’t have an off-season and considering how high of a level she is training at her mental health may be weaker than her physical right now. Although it did seem rather odd for her to pull out in the middle of a competition the pressure may have just gotten to her at the wrong time and in the wrong place. I do not understand the situation fully because there has not been very much information given at this time. II personally can only feel a genuine concern for her as a person. Yes I do wish she would have competed the entire meet but because I do not know the entire story I will not pick a side. all I know is that she is a strong competitor who obviously would love to compete so for her to not be competing something major must be going on.

Katie George, former gymnast at Lakettes and Lakers Gymnastics Academy: “I personally am super proud of how the US Women’s Gymnastics team pulled through and won the silver medal in Tokyo. Given Simone’s circumstances, I do believe she made the right decision by pulling out of the finals. Nobody knows your mental state more than you, so I truly believe Simone knew exactly what she was doing when she pulled out. I trust that she made the right call, even though it did affect her fellow teammates. Gymnastics can be one of the hardest sports on somebody’s mental health, and I’m super proud of how Simone is advocating for these mental health setbacks. Of course, there must be endless pressure on Simone, given her talent, reputation, title, and popularity. Once a disconnect forms between your physical and mental health, multiple consequences may take place. One example was Simone’s vault. These mental blocks can be extremely discouraging, so I can only imagine the severity when Simone felt the need to pull out of the finals. All in all, I’m super honored to have seen and learned from the US Women’s Gymnastics team’s bravery and ability to adapt when overcoming this difficulty.”

Callie Inks, gymnast at Lakettes and Lakers Gymnastics Academy: “I’m super proud of Team USA and how they pulled together and dealt with the situation. I understand, in a way, of why Simone Biles pulled out. Mental health is super Important in this sport. If your head is not in the correct place, it can lead to bigger consequences. As a gymnast, I know how hard that can be. So, it’s always important to know how your mental health is. I just wish that she would have noticed that she wasn’t mentally ready to compete and been able to give another girl who was ready the chance to compete. Also, having the title of “The Greatest of All Time” means you will have some extra pressure, and Simone Biles took that title on. I’m not saying she isn’t the greatest of all time. I’m just saying having that title will bring on higher expectations. I do hope she is able to compete in individuals because I will be watching and cheering her and her teammates on.”

