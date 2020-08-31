Local hairstylist now working for the NBA over in Orlando

One local hairstylist is now working in the NBA bubble over in Orlando.

Stephanie Glover moved to Erie back in 2007 and opened her own hair salon here in Erie back in 2013.

Now the hairstylist is working with NBA players living in the bubble making sure that they look their best.

These players include Terrance Davis, Jeremi Grant and Kawahi Leonard.

Glover added that though she is quarantined in the bubble, it has been extraordinary experience seeing her work on TV.

“Just being able to service the players, that’s an awesome experience, just to turn on the television and to see my work on television that is an amazing feeling and then just walking around like the players like they are here and I walk passed them everyday,” said Stephanie Glover, Hairstylist.

Glover added though she misses her family, she said that they know this is an opportunity she could not pass up.