Local hardware store urges residents to stock up on winter necessities while supplies last

Now is the time to stock up on your winter necessities with the snow totals already adding up.

We went to one local hardware store who saw many customers coming in to gather last minute supplies.

We saw the first taste of winter over the weekend and most hardware stores across the region are still fully stocked with all of those winter supplies.

At Ferrier’s True Value Hardware on West 26th Street, one manager said he saw more customers coming in over the weekend to get supplies.

Those supplies include roof rakes, shovels, ice melt, snow brushes, sand bags and salt.

Ferriers did stock up on its supplies early so they wouldn’t have as bad of supply issues as the winter weather approached.

One manager advised everyone to purchase now while it is in stock because you never know how the supply chain will be come January.

“Correct that’s the theme of this year coming up is if you see it by then don’t wait. Make sure you want to get it. Get it now,” said Peter Maas, Manager of Ferrier’s True Value Hardware.

As for one important winter item, sand bags were quickly sold out over the weekend.

“Seem to I mean went within a few days you know, and it’s the contractors that come in don’t want to get caught in supply chain problems, and they’re like hey we need some weight in the back of trucks. Let’s go get 10 bags. We’ll set them off and that’s how we run obviously things like that. But again we will have more on Friday,” said Maas.

Like Maas said, sand bags will be back in stock on Friday.

The manager also advises everyone to purchase now while it is stock because you never know how the supply chain will be come January.

One thing that many people forget to purchase is the deicer for the car.

“The big one you know everybody forgets about the shovels and we always have to have the shovels ready everyday. Again the stuff in the car, windshield washer, stuff like that. You know everybody gets in their car they hit the button and now your out there rubbing the snow with your hands with the snow. So you got to make sure that you get that windshield washer fluid and stuff like that,” said Maas.

