For those of you who’d rather do your holiday shopping from the comfort of home, today’s your day! It’s Cyber Monday, the online equivalent of Black Friday.

Cyber Monday always falls on the first Monday after Thanksgiving and provides a way for small retail websites to compete with larger chains.

Acoustic Sheep, based in Erie, manufactures comfortable headphones for sleeping and exercise.

Marketing specialist Seven Munson said it is one of their biggest days of the year for online sales, and they’re receiving orders from as far away as Malaysia.

“Acoustic Sheep, it started here in Erie and now it’s kind of worldwide. We make sleep headphones so they’re something that everyone can use all over the world, and they do. It’s crazy to see orders come in from everywhere all over,” said Munson.

Acoustic Sheep is running a 20% off sale for Cyber Monday, and they’re not alone. No matter what’s on your holiday shopping list, you’re likely to find an online sale on Monday.