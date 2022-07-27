One local high school choir got the opportunity of a lifetime on Wednesday night.

The students were the opening act for one of the most famous bands in the United States.

The General McLane choir has been preparing for this moment since they got the call to be the opening performance for the legendary band Foreigner.

“This is a great opportunity for us, and we feel very fortunate to sing with one of the greatest bands of all time. It’s great,” said Bruce Yates, Vocal Music Director for General McLane High School.

“I think we are just really proud and honored to be part of this, and I’m really thankful that I get to be a part of this whole as everyone is. We are all really thankful for it,” said Tobeigh Ingram, Student.

While on tour, Foreigner has been getting students involved in the shows hoping it will further their musical careers.

“We hope that the kids get a real live musical experience tonight, and if they are thinking of a career maybe it will move them in that direction, and if anything else music education helps so many other aspects of education,” said Jeff Pilson, member of Foreigner.

But it’s not just here. The band has been working with the Grammy Foundation and donating money to high school music programs and giving students the opportunity to be the opening act on stage.

“We want to bring the choirs up there, let them sing, then sell CD’s so that the proceeds can go to their school to help their music education. It’s a win win and something we are so excited that we get to do everywhere,” Pilson said.

For Wednesday’s opener, the choir students sang for the first 15 minutes performing four acapella songs before Foreigner took the stage.

“I think it’s just a really good opportunity for the community to see that a small group like us, like a high school, can perform alongside a group like this,” said Isaac Smith, Student.

The band will be making their next stop in Columbus.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The band also gave the choir program at General McLane $500 to help with their music education.