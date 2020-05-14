Local high school senior gets $4,000 unemployment check

A local high school student found out he’s $4,000 richer after applying for unemployment. He says the $4,000 is more than he would make in an entire year. His mother says the system is “messed up”

“I just think that the amount is a little extreme considering it’s more than I have made all year with the two jobs I worked, which is way more than any kid needs. I mean its nice to have, but it’s just not something I have much use for right away.” said Jared Adams.

Adams was recently laid off from his part time job at Splash Lagoon because of the pandemic. He applied for unemployment, but was denied. He then applied for federal unemployment and was accepted. Thursday morning, he checked his mobile bank account and he found $4,000 from the government.

“It was really unexpected. I was not expecting to get that much from it considering how I did not even qualify for the original unemployment.” Adams said.

His mom, Lori Gillespie, who is an essential worker, says it is not fair that those who have to work out on the front lines,

“There are people working like myself, nurses, doctors, paramedics, nurses aides, firemen and policemen, they are not getting anything extra.” Gillespie said.

Gillespie says that $4,000 is unnecessary.

“For his age, 17, and just having a job, a weekend job when he is not in school, that is a significant amount and that is more than what I make as a nurse.” Gillespie said.

Jared says he plans to save his money. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines Corps and is scheduled for basic training in October.