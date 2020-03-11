1  of  2
Breaking News
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for sexual assault and rape Edinboro University moving classes online temporarily amid coronavirus

Local high school students given opportunity to speak about issues in the community

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Local high school students are speaking out to law enforcement.

Students at the Perseus House Charter School of Excellence spoke out to members of Mayor Joe Schember’s administration, the Erie Police Department and the District Attorney about different issues happening in the community.

The conversation looks to strengthen police and community partnerships by bringing up what is happening locally and theories the students have about police.

The students that participated in today’s conversation varied from 9th to 12th grade.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar