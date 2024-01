Before the Bills and Steelers game came the stars and stripes, all thanks to a group of local high school students.

Cathedral Prep’s Junior ROTC presented the colors before Monday night’s playoff game at Highmark Stadium.

Like the players and fans, the winter storm kept them waiting for an extra day.

Prior to the kickoff, Cathedral Prep’s color guard was front and center before more than 70,000 fans.

This was their first time presenting the colors for an NFL Playoff game.