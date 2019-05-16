Local high school students teach elementary kids about STEM careers

Students at Grover Cleveland Elementary School learned about STEM research opportunities.

Elementary students were taught by high school students about engineering, nursing, mechanics, and math. This opportunity gives students real-world problem-based learning and connects with all different subjects. Also, students had hands-on opportunities to work with mechanics nursing dummies and 3-d printing.

Student Jaiden Caudle says, “We have voting, we have nursing, and together, we’re just trying to show little kids what they can do when they get older. “

The goal of the event was to promote STEM education in schools and lead them to a successful future ahead.