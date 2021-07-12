Local hit & run victim faces long recovery

The father of a 35-year-old victim of a hit and run is pleading for the suspect to turn themselves in.

Mitchell Jones Sr. is the father of Ashlee Harden, who was hit by what he says was a white SUV truck. Jones says the incident happened in the early hours of July 4th near the intersection of West 26th and Elmwood Streets.

According to Jones, witnesses saw Ashlee crossing the street as an SUV heading west struck her and didn’t stop.

The father says someone called him, and he arrived at the scene just in time to see his daughter being lifted into the ambulance.

He says Ashlee has a long way to recover.

“Doctors are doing all kinds of tests on her. Her right tibia, her pelvis, her lower back, her right arm, everything is broken. She had one surgery the following morning; she needs two more surgeries.” Mitchell Jones Sr., father.

Jones says the family has set up a GoFundMe page; $440 has been raised of the $10,000 goal so far.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list