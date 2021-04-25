Local hockey league renamed in honor of an Erie teacher, coach, and mentor to the community

A local hockey league has been renamed in honor of an Erie man who left a lasting impression on the community.

Rob Banks passed away this month and was a teacher as well as a coach who was a mentor to many in the Erie community.

The Erie Adult Hockey League has been renamed in his honor.

A dedication ceremony was held at the Erie Bank Sports Park and four matches were played on the ice.

Those in attendance said that it was great to see a nice turnout to show support for Rob’s legacy.

“It’s great to see everybody here and everybody’s honoring his memory and it’s a great thing because he was such a great guy. It’s nice to see the turnout and everybody’s having a great time in his memory,” said Steve Pagano, Honoring Legacy of Rob Banks.

Organizers hope to make this annual event as well as to expand it to the tri-state area.