Local hockey tournament expected to boost Erie’s economy

The Erie economy is expected to see a boost this weekend due to a popular hockey tournament.

The Sarah Backstrom Memorial Girls Tournament is expected to bring in hundreds of young women for the weekend tournament.

According to the Erie Sports Commission, they are projecting there will be more than $500,000 of revenue generated through this event.

“34 teams coming from Canada, coming from seven different states as far away as Colorado, so they are using the hotels, restaurants, entertainment options in town.” said Mark Jeanneret, Executive Director of the Erie Sports Commission.

These games are scheduled to wrap up on Sunday.