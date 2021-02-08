Local homeless shelters aim to provide extra supplies to those in need

As the polar vortex hits across the nation, local homeless shelters in Erie aim to provide extra supplies to those in need.

The Community Shelter Services that is located on West 16th Street, received more than cots and blankets from the Erie County Care Management Team.

The shelter usually expects to serve almost 250 people while providing four meals a day.

Workers at the shelter said that between the frigid temperatures and Coronavirus pandemic, beds are filling up quickly, but the shelter will always provide a roof to anyone in need.

“We can always provide shelter for those in need. We’re not going to turn away anyone,” said Diane Lazette, Executive Director for Community Shelter Services.

“The arctic vortex this week it really make people reach out, share and provide for people so that’s really rewarding,” said Rebecca C. Grimaldi, Director of Development for Community Shelter Services.

If you would like to make a donation to the shelter, or know of anyone who is in need, call 814-SHELTER (814-743-5837) or click here.