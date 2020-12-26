Local homeless shelters provide a warm place for Erie’s homeless during winter storm

The snow and cold temperatures have been taking a toll on those that are less fortunate, but the Upper Room of Erie continues to provide a place for some to stay warm.

The Upper Room has long served the community as a place for Erie’s homeless to stay. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have had to cut back the number of people allowed to enter, capping it off at 30 people.

Staff from the Upper Room say while this is unfortunate, these weather conditions are unsafe for people to be staying outside, and at least some will have a place to stay warm.

“Look out that window, I don’t want to be outside right now. I don’t mind, but in this situation, it’s not good for being homeless.” said Luis Colon, Safety Monitor.

Meanwhile, the overflow shelters are still active. For more information on overflow shelters, you can click here.